Campus Martius ice skating rink to close after this weekend

The Rink at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit. Image courtesy of the Detroit Downtown Partnership's website downtowndetroitparks.com.

DETROIT – This weekend’s warmer temperatures aren’t the only indication that winter is nearing its end: The ice skating rink in Campus Martius is closing on Sunday night.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park, a beloved Downtown Detroit winter staple, will close for the season after skating ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. The rink typically opens each December for the holiday season.

The park’s ice skating rink is open until 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, and will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for children under the age of 12 years and seniors 59 years old and older, and $8 for first responders and active military members. It costs $5 to rent skates.

Metro Detroit is seeing warmer temps than usual this weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday that will reach into the 60s overnight into Sunday. Rain and strong winds are expected Sunday morning, with temps dropping back into the 40s by Sunday night.

A high wind alert has been issued for Southeast Michigan for Sunday between 4 a.m. and noon.

Spring technically begins when we reach the Spring Equinox on March 20 -- but those of us in Michigan know that we still have some winter left in our future. Following this weekend’s warmer weather, Local 4Casters are predicting about 1-3 inches of snowfall on Monday.

