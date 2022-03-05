Metro Detroit weather: Spring-like Saturday with 50s for highs

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures starting below freezing. We’ll have a healthy amount of clouds ahead of a cold front.

Before we take advantage of milder air, scattered freezing drizzle is possible before and as the sun rises. The amount of slipperiness will be small, but we know even a little ice can cause significant problems. If you are out, remain alert and use caution driving and walking.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:02 a.m.

Temperatures rise from the upper 20s and low 30s at breakfast to the 40s by lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and milder. The most comfortable and gorgeous time of day will be after a good midday meal. Highs will be near 55 degrees. Conditions will be perfect for going to the park and walking through town.

Please note that this is the time of year where lake ice gets thinner and more brittle. The motto is: “If you don’t know, don’t go.” Stay off the ice. The risk is not worth being stranded on an ice flow or worse.

Today’s sunset is at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will stay in the 50s at dinner time.

Saturday night will have steady, then rising, temperatures, as more warm air arrives. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through midnight, and rise to the low 60s by dawn.

Remember to secure and store any loose articles. Batten down the hatches, because winds will start to howl after many of us go to bed Saturday night.

A high wind watch has been issued for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 4 a.m. Sunday to noon Sunday.

Windy, rainy Sunday

Ahead of a coming cold front, it will become cloudier and windier on Sunday with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some may have heavy rain at times, especially in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sustained wind speeds (a constant wind) will increase to 20-35 mph Sunday morning. Wind gusts will get up to 40-50 mph or faster.

Downed branches, trees and wires are potential, and harmful, hazards. Call the authorities and your power company immediately if you come across any downed power lines, and be sure to stay far away from them. If you or your family loses power and you have a generator, remember to keep it outside your home and far away. Do not run a generator in a garage.

Sunday will be warm and windy in the morning, and chilly and brisk in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 40s before the day finishes. Sunday night temps will be in the low 30s.

Snow on Monday

Monday will be chilly with a mix of rain and snow. Areas to the south could see rain or a wintry mix in the morning, but everyone else will just get snow.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day Monday. About 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with higher snow totals between M-59 and I-69.

Monday highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Then, above average temps

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be bright with above average temperatures, too. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

