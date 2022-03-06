Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous winds with falling temps

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

A high wind warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Winds may whip up trouble this morning and the rest of the day. Make sure you do what you can to prepare and use extreme caution when venturing outdoors. Those winds are bringing colder air, making temperatures fall throughout the day. After a chilly night, we have a chance of snow and rain on Monday.

Sunday morning has hazardous winds and wind gusts well before sunrise. Sustained winds are blowing at about 20-40 mpg this morning, with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Hopefully, you’ve done what you can to prepare -- but if not, here’s what you can do.

We suggest you follow the three Ps:

Plug in: Plug in all of your mobile devices. Make sure your phone, your tablets and your laptops are fully charged.

Power up: Make sure you have fresh batteries. If the power goes out, they are vital to keep equipment running.

Portable: Remember to have working radios, flashlights and weather radios.

After battening down the hatches, anyone venturing out today needs to use extreme caution while driving. Remember to keep both hands on the wheel and be especially careful if you’re driving a high profile vehicle like a truck, RV or SUV. They can easily tip over, especially on tight curves and some bridges.

A few showers and thunderstorms were seen earlier this morning, especially closer to the Ohio border. Temperatures will be on the warm side before sunrise and at breakfast time. The mercury starts in the 50s to near 60 degrees while many folks are waking up.

Today’s sunrise is at 7 a.m.

It will remain windy midday Sunday and during the afternoon. It becomes sunnier as colder air arrives and temperatures fall. The mercury descends from the 50s into the low 40s by the day’s end.

It will be windy through 4 p.m., when the high wind warning ends, and it will be breezy afterward.

Today’s sunset is at 6:29 p.m.

Sunday evening will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday night becomes cloudy and remains chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Rain/snow mix Monday

A separate low pressure system will arrive Monday.

The low pressure center will travel just of the south of the Motor City, and close to the Michigan-Ohio border. Snow and rain will fall across the region from the early morning Monday through the early afternoon, at the earliest. There’s a better chance for rain/snow mix south of I-94 for Lenawee in Monroe counties.

For Detroit and Wayne and Washtenaw counties, there will be less rain in the mix. Snowier conditions are also more likely north of 8 Mile Road for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Accumulating snow is possible. Early computer model runs indicate that up to an inch of snow is possible from Detroit to Ann Arbor, and southward toward the Ohio border. From Detroit to Ann Arbor and north of 8 Mile Road, an inch to 3 inches is possible.

Temperatures will be in the 30s all day Monday.

An interactive radar map can be found below.

Weather calms down

Sunshine arrives on the weather will settle down on Tuesday. It will be seasonably chilly with high temperatures just above 40°F. The average high this time of year is 41°F.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be just above average, in the middle 40s.

Some more snow

Rain and snow showers will return Friday with morning with temperatures in the 30s, and afternoon temperatures in the low and mid-40s.

Scattered snow showers under mostly cloudy skies are possible Saturday. It will be colder with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

Daylight Saving Time (no “S” at the end of “saving”) begins Saturday night into Sunday. We spring forward one hour, and Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

