Detroit father charged after 2-year-old son shot in face with BB gun

DETROIT – A Detroit father is charged after his 2-year-old son was shot in the face with a BB gun.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Melvin Phillips in the non-fatal shooting, which took place Friday (March 4) afternoon at a home in the 4000 block of Bedford Road in Detroit.

Police said Phillips was handling a BB gun that was kept on a china cabinet which struck the child in the lip. Phillips and the child’s mother took him to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

While at the medical facility, the parents were met by police officers, who investigated the house, where they eventually removed the BB gun.

Phillips has been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse. He is expected to be arraigned after 1 p.m. Monday in the 36th District Court.