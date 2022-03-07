37º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit father charged after 2-year-old son shot in face with BB gun

Melvin Phillips charged with second-degree child abuse

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Kym Worthy, Melvin Phillips, Bedford Road, Detroit, Crime, Wayne County
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A Detroit father is charged after his 2-year-old son was shot in the face with a BB gun.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Melvin Phillips in the non-fatal shooting, which took place Friday (March 4) afternoon at a home in the 4000 block of Bedford Road in Detroit.

Police said Phillips was handling a BB gun that was kept on a china cabinet which struck the child in the lip. Phillips and the child’s mother took him to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

While at the medical facility, the parents were met by police officers, who investigated the house, where they eventually removed the BB gun.

Phillips has been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse. He is expected to be arraigned after 1 p.m. Monday in the 36th District Court.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter