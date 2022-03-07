Detroit police looking for missing 57-year-old man last seen after argument with girlfriend

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen at his mother’s home in Detroit.

John Justin Smith left his mother’s home at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the 12700 block of Rosemary Street to go to his girlfriend’s house.

Smith and his girlfriend got into an argument and he left. Smith did not return home and has not been seen since.

Smith’s mother said he is of sound body and mind but does take medication for a closed head injury he received in 2021. Smith has a light complexion and was last seen wearing a blue jersey and blue jogging pants, according to police.

John Justin Smith Details Age 57 Height 5′9′' Hair Curly short hair Weight 170 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

