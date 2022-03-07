Driver points gun at man who confronted him about brake checking in Rochester Hills, police say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A road rage driver pointed a gun at another man who rolled down his window and confronted him about brake checking on a road in Rochester Hills, police said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday (March 3) on Crooks Road near Avon Road in Rochester Hills, according to deputies.

Road rage incident

A 54-year-old Lapeer man said he was driving behind Kevin Douglas Malloch, 40, of Columbiaville, when he saw Malloch hit his brakes multiple times and slow down.

Malloch was causing other drivers to slow down, but a witness told police that the two cars involved were traveling at a high speed, officials said.

The Lapeer man told deputies that he was near Hamlin Road and Rochester Industrial Drive when he rolled down his window and confronted Malloch about the erratic driving, according to police.

Malloch pointed a small black handgun at the man and asked if he was afraid, authorities said.

The Lapeer man drove away, scraping the side of Malloch’s car, according to officials.

“It is hard to understand why people escalate daily driving situations into road rage,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It’s dangerous, it’s not worth it, and it’s criminal. Pull off and take a breath. This individual will be held accountable for pointing a firearm at a fellow driver.”

Arrest

Deputies were in the area when the Lapeer man called 911, and they were able to locate Malloch’s vehicle, they said.

He approached one of the deputies and said that they were probably looking for him, police said.

Officials found an unloaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in the trunk of Malloch’s vehicle, they said. A magazine with seven rounds was found near the gun, deputies said.

Malloch was taken into custody without incident.

He was arraigned Friday in 52-3 District Court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, and brandishing a weapon in public, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Officials said he was released from the Oakland County Jail on $5,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 14.