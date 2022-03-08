Thieves steal Chevy Suburban from used car lot in Southwest Detroit

To call a car theft from a dealership in Southwest Detroit Deja vu is almost taking it lightly. Mary Colon, the owner of C and M Auto Sales, is downright frustrated after a group of thieves got away with a 2016 Chevy Suburban over the weekend.

DETROIT – To call a car theft from a dealership in Southwest Detroit Deja vu is almost taking it lightly.

Mary Colon, the owner of C and M Auto Sales, is downright frustrated after a group of thieves got away with a 2016 Chevy Suburban over the weekend.

“I’m losing a lot of money,” said Colon. “It’s worth $75K. This is a family business. It’s just me, the dad, and the two sons. We don’t have anybody here working.”

Security showed a group of men pulling up in a white Malibu around 5 a.m. Saturday (March 5) morning. One man gets out and starts making his way inside with a pair of wire cutters. Over the span of 15 mins, thieves broke into the office, gaining access to all the keys.

Ad

“They come during the day too, and they see what we have. They ask questions, and then at night or the next day, they try to get the car. How’d they know that the keys were in the office,” Colon said.

Moments later, one of the bad guys jumped into the 2016 Suburban seen in the video player above and took off, destroying the gate as he drove away.

Saturday marks the 11th time the business has fallen victim to theft in 17 years.

“One day they’re going to get caught, or one day they’re going to deal with the wrong person,” Colon said. “When you do stuff like that, it’s going to go back to you no matter what.”

But with the price of used cars skyrocketing, thieves tried to steal another vehicle. Something that’s increasingly happening in multiple places.

“They broke this one, trying to get this one out, so they can take this one too,” Mary said.

Mary said she’s missing three keys valued at about $600 each because they’re Mercedes Bens keys. As far as the suburban, it has to have some bad damage that can’t be hard to miss.