PORT HURON, Mich. – The Port Huron Police Department is investigating several larcenies from auto complaints at McLaren Hospital.

The incidents took place on Friday, March 3, 2022, at 1221 Pine Grove Avenue.

Police said the man entered several unlocked vehicles and took items that did not belong to him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these crimes, please contact the police at 810-984-9711.