Detroit police searching for arsonist on city’s west side, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for an arsonist on the city’s west side.

The incident happened at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday (March 9) at a home in the 18700 block of Avon Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene after a 911 call about the fire was received.

Police investigated and recovered a video showing a man at the home before igniting the house and eventually leaving the scene, walking south on Avon Avenue.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson’s Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.