Wixom man charged in 4-year-old’s death

Police say a tragedy unfolded inside an apartment at The Village Complex in Wixom. For nearly a week after the incident, police say a four-year-old boy fought bravely to overcome the horrific injuries he sustained.

WIXOM, Mich. – Police said a tragedy unfolded inside an apartment at The Village Complex in Wixom.

For nearly a week after the incident, police said a 4-year-old boy fought bravely to overcome the horrific injuries he sustained.

“From Saturday (March 5) up till he died Thursday, there was a lot of family I’m told up at Mott Children’s Hospital,” said Wixom Police Chief Ronald Moore.

Last Saturday, police said the mother’s boyfriend, Deangelo Hawkins called 911, saying the boy was unconscious and having difficulty breathing.

“Tragically, little Jaice died of his injuries, but my police officers and the firefighters from the Wixom Fire Department tried very hard to save his life,” Moore said.

4-year-old Jaice Dupont was rushed to a local hospital, but his injuries were so severe that he was transferred to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Ad

“It’s just scary to want to have kids in this world knowing how angry and dangerous people are,” said a neighbor.

Read: Police: 4-year-old Wixom boy dies after suspected child abuse

Investigators discovered Jaice Dupont had life-threatening injuries to his skull. Hawkins was the only one at home with Jaice Dupont on Saturday while the boy’s mother was at work.

Neighbors were shocked by the tragedy.

“That’s disgusting, said a neighbor. “Who’d want to do that to a kid, though?”

30-year-old Hawkins was arrested the day Jaice Dupont was taken to the hospital and charged with first-degree child abuse.

He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

“People are so angry out here,” said the neighbor. “You don’t take your anger out on kids.”

Hawkins has a lengthy criminal record spanning several cities. He was on probation after being convicted of assault with intent to do bodily harm.

Ad

Police expect the charge of child abuse to be upgraded now that Jaice Dupont has sadly passed away.