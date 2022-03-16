Crater left in Livingston County field after natural gas line explosion

A natural gas pipeline exploded Wednesday in Livingston County, shutting down US 23 and scattering debris across the area, police said. Read: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/03/16/natural-gas-pipeline-explodes-in-livingston-county-shutting-down-us-23-msp-says/

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – There is a crater in a Livingston County field after a natural gas line ruptured on Wednesday.

People nearby said they saw two explosions Wednesday (March 16) morning before 9:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

All lanes of US 23 and Old US 23 were closed north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Crews cleared out by 6 p.m., but barriers were still up at Center Road and Old US 23.

People nearby said the blast was intense and something they had never seen before.

Consumers Energy did confirm that crews were in the area, before the blast, doing scheduled work. It’s unclear if the work was being done on that specific line.

Original report: Natural gas pipeline explodes in Livingston County, shutting down US 23, MSP says

Ad

A natural gas pipeline exploded Wednesday in Livingston County, shutting down US 23 and scattering debris across the area, police said. Read: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/03/16/natural-gas-pipeline-explodes-in-livingston-county-shutting-down-us-23-msp-says/

No injuries or evacuations have been reported at this time, officials said. Read more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/03/16/natural-gas-pipeline-explodes-in-livingston-county-shutting-down-us-23-msp-says/