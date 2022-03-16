Natural gas pipeline explodes in Livingston County, shutting down US 23, MSP says

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A natural gas pipeline exploded Wednesday in Livingston County, shutting down US 23 and scattering debris across the area, police said.

Update: Crater left in Livingston County field after natural gas line explosion

All lanes of US 23 and Old US 23 are currently closed north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township, according to Michigan State Police.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported at this time, officials said.

Consumers Energy crews are at the scene. They said they’re trying to find the issue.

