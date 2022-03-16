46º

Local News

Natural gas pipeline explodes in Livingston County, shutting down US 23, MSP says

All lanes of US 23, Old US 23 shut down north of Center Road

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Tyrone Township, Livingston County, Local, Explosion, US 23, Old US 23, Tyrone Township Explosion, Fenton, Fenton Explosion, Livingston County Explosion, MSP, Michigan State Police, Michigan, Consumers Energy
Video from Randy Pierce.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A natural gas pipeline exploded Wednesday in Livingston County, shutting down US 23 and scattering debris across the area, police said.

Update: Crater left in Livingston County field after natural gas line explosion

All lanes of US 23 and Old US 23 are currently closed north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township, according to Michigan State Police.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported at this time, officials said.

Consumers Energy crews are at the scene. They said they’re trying to find the issue.

You can watch video from viewer Randy Pierce below.

Video from Randy Pierce.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email