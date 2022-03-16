Dad frees driver from crash on Southfield Freeway, carries him to safety

A local father and his son were on the Southfield Freeway when they saw a crash and jumped in to help.

Cellphone video taken by his 16-year-old son shows a bucket truck on its side with the driver trapped in it.

“My first instinct was to help. I’ve always been a person where I’d rather help a situation than harm it,” Carlynn Pitts said.

Pitts is a father from Westland. His 16-year-old son was recording the crash from his phone when they jumped out to help.

“The frame of the door was bent in, so it wasn’t able to open all the way. So, before the cops arrived, what I did, was I had a crowbar thankfully in my trunk and went and grabbed it really quickly and popped the latch on the door. Until I was able to bend out the frame and the door was finally able to open and get him out,” Pitts said.

The driver’s leg was hurt.

“So, I had to basically, like, pick him up over my shoulder and carry him off to . . . the shoulder of the freeway,” Pitts said.

Pitts said he was glad his son put his phone away and didn’t record him helping someone in need.

“You’re able to show people, you know, how to do the right thing without having to really say too much,” Pitts said.

