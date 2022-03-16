46º

Local News

Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel reveals changes after spending $30M on renovations

Greektown brought in $274M in revenue in 2021

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Greektown, Greektown Detroit, Greektown Casino-Hotel, Greektown Casino Hotel, Greektown Casino, Renovations, Marvin Beatty
The Greektown Casino-Hotel is taking the wraps off a massive overhaul.

DETROIT – The Greektown Casino-Hotel is taking the wraps off a massive overhaul.

The casino’s owner poured in millions of dollars to give the place a major facelift.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday (March 16) afternoon to welcome people back to the casino.

Marvin Beatty is one of the top executives at the Greektown Casino-Hotel and even he said he doesn’t recognize his own hotel anymore -- in a good way.

The $30 million renovations have redone nearly everything inside. When you walk in the first car Detroit made is above the front desk.

On the hotel room floors are replicas of murals you see around Detroit. There’s even custom Detroit wallpaper.

All 400 rooms will be renovated as well, something Beatty said was long overdue. Much of this change is because of new owners.

Penn National Gaming took over in May of 2019, just one year before the COVID pandemic. The new owners saw the COVID restrictions as an opportunity to reinvent the hotel.

In 2021, Greektown brought in $274 million in revenue.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter