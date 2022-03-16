Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel reveals changes after spending $30M on renovations

The Greektown Casino-Hotel is taking the wraps off a massive overhaul.

The casino’s owner poured in millions of dollars to give the place a major facelift.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday (March 16) afternoon to welcome people back to the casino.

Marvin Beatty is one of the top executives at the Greektown Casino-Hotel and even he said he doesn’t recognize his own hotel anymore -- in a good way.

The $30 million renovations have redone nearly everything inside. When you walk in the first car Detroit made is above the front desk.

On the hotel room floors are replicas of murals you see around Detroit. There’s even custom Detroit wallpaper.

All 400 rooms will be renovated as well, something Beatty said was long overdue. Much of this change is because of new owners.

Penn National Gaming took over in May of 2019, just one year before the COVID pandemic. The new owners saw the COVID restrictions as an opportunity to reinvent the hotel.

In 2021, Greektown brought in $274 million in revenue.

