46º

Local News

Michigan State Police investigating after 2-month-old found dead in Oakland County hotel

Infant pronounced dead at hospital

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Royal Oak Township, News, Local, Local News, Baymont Inn, West 8 Mile Road, 8 Mile Road, Child Found Dead, Infant Found Dead, Michigan State Police, MSP
Michigan State Police vehicles. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 2-month-old was found not breathing in the Baymont Inn in Ferndale, according to police.

The incident happened on Wednesday (March 16) at 9:50 a.m. at the Baymont Inn at 11000 West 8 Mile Road.

When troopers arrived the infant was not breathing and they began CPR while Alliance EMS was on its way.

Troopers escorted the ambulance to Providence Southfield, where the infant was pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been determined.

Detectives are working with troopers to determine if foul play is involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter