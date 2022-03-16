Michigan State Police investigating after 2-month-old found dead in Oakland County hotel

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 2-month-old was found not breathing in the Baymont Inn in Ferndale, according to police.

The incident happened on Wednesday (March 16) at 9:50 a.m. at the Baymont Inn at 11000 West 8 Mile Road.

When troopers arrived the infant was not breathing and they began CPR while Alliance EMS was on its way.

Troopers escorted the ambulance to Providence Southfield, where the infant was pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been determined.

Detectives are working with troopers to determine if foul play is involved. The investigation is ongoing.

