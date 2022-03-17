Live stream: Sheriff’s office provides update on Oakland Hills Country Club fire investigation

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Thursday afternoon on the fire that tore through the historic Oakland Hills Country Club last month.

Officials shared preliminary details regarding the investigation into the Bloomfield Township fire.

Dozens of community firefighting crews were on the scene all day on Feb. 17, trying to put out a fire that caught at the clubhouse of the country club. Most of the building, and the priceless bits of memorabilia and art, were destroyed.

Club officials say they plan to rebuild the clubhouse in “due time.” It was originally built in 1922.

The Oakland Hills Country Club hosted several major golf events, like the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington. Team Europe defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup at the club in 2004. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

