Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side

Police say a domestic dispute ended with gunfire, and the search is now on for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

DETROIT – Detroit police need your help finding 29-year-old Shanitra Newson, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

Police said the current relationship between the two is unclear, but they do have a 10-year-old child together.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Bringard Street near Gratiot.

“Our victim made a dying declaration, stating that the mother of his child shot him,” said Commander Gerry Johnson, of the Detroit Police Department.

Johnson said when officers got to the home, the front main door was open.

“Once they (officers) entered the location, they observed that young man, approximately 10 years old, peeping out the bathroom door. Officer continued into the location, observed a man with an apparent gunshot towards the body,” Johnson said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Newson’s 10-month-old was at the home too.

Johnson said the children are doing OK.

“Very unfortunate and emotional right now for the family,” said Johnson. “My investigators are very impressed with the 10-year-old, very mature for his age. But it’s a lot.”

Anyone who has seen Newson or has any information related to this crime is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.