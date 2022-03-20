Detroit police: Suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man, 31, arrested

DETROIT – A woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Saturday has been arrested, Detroit police said Sunday.

Investigators were looking for Shanitra Newson, 29, after the father of their son was fatally shot Saturday afternoon. Police say that at about 4:10 p.m., the 31-year-old man was shot at a home on Bringard Drive near Gratiot Avenue.

Authorities arrived at the scene and took the man to the hospital, where we later died as a result of his injuries. Police said Saturday that the man made a “dying declaration, stating that the mother of his child shot him.”

According to police, the front door was open when officers arrived at the home. They discovered the father with an apparent gunshot wound, as well as two children in the home, ages 10 years and 10 months old.

Commander Gerry Johnson said Saturday that the 10-year-old boy was peeping from behind the bathroom door. The 10-month-old child reportedly belongs to Newson.

Detroit police announced Sunday morning that Newson has been taken into custody. The relationship between Newson and the father is currently unknown. It is unclear what charges the woman is facing.

Investigators said Saturday that the two children are doing OK, though the situation is very emotional for the family.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Police say a domestic dispute ended with gunfire, and the search is now on for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

