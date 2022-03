DETROIT – Detroit Police are looking for a driver who ran over a mother trying to save her child on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Manning St. on Detroit’s east side.

Police told Local 4 there was some sort of fight that ended with gunfire.

The driver then pulled onto a sideway and drove across the grass towards several people.

Police said the mother was able to save her child before she was hit by the vehicle.

The woman is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.