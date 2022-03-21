Mother dies after being ‘viciously attacked’ by driver on Detroit’s east side, police say

A woman has died from her injuries after police said she was intentionally hit by a car on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (March 20) on Manning Street, not too far from 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The family has identified the victim as Tiffany Watson-Vance, 40. Detroit police Chief James White said Watson-Vance was “viciously attacked.” Watson-Vance was struck by a vehicle in the front yard of a home in the area. Police said “the incident appears to be intentional” and was caught on video.

Police said there were two groups of people gathered at the location due to an ongoing argument. The dispute escalated into a fight.

“Our suspect took off at a high rate of speed, but did not leave the location,” White said. “She decided to circle the location, driving over the grass and, ultimately, striking the victim.”

Police said Watson-Vance was an onlooker and not necessarily directly involved in the fight.

“It appears that the victim was a bystander, but she was clearly in the path of the vehicle, and there was no attempt by this person of interest to avoid her,” White said. “There was no attempt. It was direct.”

Watson-Vance was pronounced dead Monday morning. White said there was a young child that was nearly struck by the suspect.

White is asking the suspect turn herself in.

Victim’s daughter speaks out

Tiffany Watson-Vance (WDIV)

Family said Tiffany Watson-Vance was a devoted mother of six.

“My mama was everything I had. My momma was the only thing and now she’s gone,” the victim’s daughter, Gatoria Bubrowski, said.

The suspect was driving toward Watson-Vance’s 6-year-old son when Watson-Vance jumped into action to get her son out of the way.

“Everybody loved her cooking, her smile, she woke up every morning happy,” Gatoria Bubrowski said.

Watson-Vance’s niece is 22-year-old Diamond Shelton, who died on Friday trying to save her cousin from the Detroit River.

Police release photo, video of person of interest

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray Nissan Murano with Minnesota plate No. FBY 246. (Detroit Police Department)

The person of interest is accused of putting children involved in the dispute into her car and then circling back around to strike and kill Watson-Vance.

“They said it was somebody’s momma that was driving. But the car was full of kids and she was the only older woman in the car,” Gatoria Bubrowski said.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver or gray Nissan Murano with Minnesota plate No. FBY 246. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash. Police have identified a person of interest and released a photo and video of them, those are available below.

If anyone recognizes the person of interest, or has any information, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Detroit police Chief James White discusses attack