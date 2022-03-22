Adoption fees reduced at Detroit Animal Care and Control as shelter faces overcrowding

DETROIT – Do you have room in your home and your heart for a new pet? The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency “Empty the Shelters” adoption event at Detroit Animal Care and Control.

The adoption event will run from March 23 through March 30. The goal is to help cats and dogs find forever homes through reduced adoption fees. According to BISSELL, the shelter is facing overcrowding due to a seasonal high intake of puppies, a lack of spay/neuter services during the pandemic, short staffing, and slowed adoptions.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less for cats and dogs.

“Detroit Animal Care and Control needs your help. They are facing the tough decisions that come with overcrowding,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on the people in the Detroit area to support their community shelter by fostering or adopting. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these incredible pets.”

The BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell. Empty the Shelters events began in 2016 and have helped more than 83,055 pets find homes across the country and in Canada.

Click here to learn more about Empty the Shelters events. Click here to view adoptable animals at DACC.