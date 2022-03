The scene of a March 23, 2022, shooting at a gas station in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – A 46-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday in the parking lot of a Warren gas station, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday (March 23) in the area of Ryan Road and Jarvis Avenue in Warren, according to authorities.

Police said a vehicle pulled into a gas station parking lot and someone got out. That person shot the 46-year-old in the head, officials said.

Police continue to investigate. No additional information has been revealed.