Warren police detail series of events leading up to fatal shooting of 46-year-old man

Joshua Malik Carter is charged in connection with a March 23, 2022, gas station shooting in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police detailed the series of events that led up to a 46-year-old man being shot and killed at close range in the parking lot of a gas station.

The shooting happened at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday (March 23) outside the Marathon gas station at 22063 Ryan Road, according to authorities.

Cars arrive

Detectives said surveillance video shows Talal Shamo, 46, pulling into the gas station parking lot in an Audi. He sat inside his vehicle for several moments, authorities said.

A Ford Fusion arrived a short time later and parked near Shamo’s Audi, according to officials. A man got out of the Fusion and entered the front passenger seat of the Audi, police said.

Shamo and the man were inside the Audi together for several minutes before the other man got out and returned to the Fusion, according to authorities.

Shots fired

Video shows Shamo “flagging down” the occupants of the Fusion, police said. The same man got out and returned to the Audi, according to officials.

Warren police said there was a struggle between Shamo and the other man while they sat inside the Audi. Shots were fired during that struggle, authorities said.

The scene of a March 23, 2022, shooting at a gas station in Warren. (WDIV)

As the other man got out of the passenger seat, Shamo opened the driver’s door and fell to the ground, officials said.

The driver of the Fusion got out with a handgun, walked over to Shamo and fired several shots at him from close range, according to authorities.

“This incident was not a random act of violence,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “The location of the shooting appears to have been an agreed upon meeting spot between the suspects and the victim. The Warren Police Department is committed to using all available resources to bring (the suspect) into custody quickly and safely.”

Investigation

Officers arrived at the scene and found Shamo lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

After investigation by the Warren Police Department, Macomb County prosecutors authorized charges against Joshua Malik Carter, 22, of Detroit. He is charged with first-degree murder and a felony firearm violation, according to authorities.

Joshua Malik Carter (Warren Police Department)

Carter is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is described as being about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Warren police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan have partnered to offer a reward of $3,000 for information that leads to Carter’s arrest.

“We want the public to be our eyes and ears and contact us with information,” Dwyer said. “We are confident that somebody knows the whereabouts of Carter. Callers will remain anonymous.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 586-574-4815.