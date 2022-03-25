73-year-old woman found dead in Southfield; one person in custody

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield Police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old female that happened late last night.

According to police, they received a call of a female not breathing at the Legacy Place Apartments around 11:30 p.m.

Once police made it inside the apartment they found the woman deceased from multiple gun shot wounds.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man, who is believed to be the shooter, that was still at the apartment when they arrived.

At this time, we do not know if there is a relationship between the individual that was arrested and the victim.

