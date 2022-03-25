Ex-NBA star Allen Iverson launches exclusive weed strain in Michigan

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 23: Allen Iverson is honored during the Denver Nuggets 2000's Night halftime presentation at Pepsi Center on February 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

DETROIT – American basketball star Allen Iverson is partnering with cannabis brand Viola to release a new marijuana strain exclusively in Michigan.

The new hybrid strain -- which is said to be a cross between F1 Durban, Gushers and Runtz -- is launching this week in Michigan and will be available for purchase as several dispensaries across the state, officials said. The marijuana, reportedly cultivated in Detroit, will be sold as pre-rolls and packaged flower.

Viola Brands was founded by former NBA player Al Harrington and makes efforts to reinvest in the communities they do business in, in addition to offering education and resources to help people work and thrive in the industry.

In 2019, Harrington opened the Viola Provision Center in Detroit, soon after Michigan voters chose to legalize marijuana.

“I’m excited to continue the partnership with my brother Al and bring our newest strain to Detroit,” Iverson said in a press release. “Everything I do is for the fans, and this is no different.”

Iverson himself is visiting Metro Detroit on March 25-26 to help support the launch.

On Friday, Iverson is said to be making appearances at Bazonzoes in Walled Lake at 3 p.m., 3Fifteen Cannabis in Hamtramck at 5 p.m. and Herbology in River Rouge at 6:45 p.m. On Saturday, he is visiting Skymint in Hazel Park at 1 p.m. and Liv in Ferndale at 2:15 p.m.

The collection will be released in limited quantities, officials said. It was unclear exactly when products would be available, and at what locations in Michigan.

Iverson, deemed one of the greatest and most influential NBA players of all time, briefly played for the Detroit Pistons between 2008-2009. He spent most of his professional career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, and officially retired in 2014.

Iverson’s launch comes just as a cannabis conference sets up shop in Detroit for the weekend, where experts and speakers are convening with people and businesses either currently or considering joining the legal marijuana industry. The Lucky Leaf Expo is being held at Huntington Place on March 25-26, and will reportedly feature 100 exhibitors and dozens of presenters.

