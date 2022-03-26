Driver charged with murder after ‘intentionally’ hitting, killing Detroit mother of 6

DETROIT – A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a mother of six was reportedly intentionally hit with a vehicle during an altercation in Detroit, officials announced Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, Detroit police say that a woman was “viciously attacked” by a driver who apparently intentionally ran over the woman amid an ongoing altercation on Manning Street, near 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The woman -- identified as 40-year-old Tiffany Watson-Vance -- was reportedly found lying in the street with tire marks around her body by responding officers, according to prosecutors.

Watson-Vance was taken to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries on Monday. The incident was captured on video.

Police reported that two groups of people were gathered at the location Sunday due to an ongoing argument that escalated into a fight. The driver accused of intentionally striking Watson-Vance is said to have driven away from the scene at a high rate of speed, circled the location, drove over the grass and ran into the 40-year-old woman.

“It appears that the victim was a bystander, but she was clearly in the path of the vehicle, and there was no attempt by this person of interest to avoid her,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “There was no attempt. It was direct.”

The driver then fled the scene, officials said.

On March 22, a person of interest reportedly turned herself into police and was questioned, but ultimately released. Detroit police announced Friday, March 26, that the driver accused of the fatal hit-and-run had been arrested.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday charged Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder in connection with the hit-and-run. She is expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.

Officials say there was a young child near Watson-Vance who was also nearly struck by the driver amid the altercation.