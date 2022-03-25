Driver accused of ‘viciously’ attacking, killing woman in Detroit is in custody, police say

A woman has died after police said she was intentionally hit by a car on Detroit’s east side.

DETROIT – A woman is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit that left a mother of six dead, according to police.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (March 20) on Manning Street, not too far from 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The family has identified the victim as Tiffany Watson-Vance, 40.

Detroit police Chief James White said Watson-Vance was “viciously attacked.” Watson-Vance was struck by a vehicle in the front yard of a home in the area. Police said “the incident appears to be intentional” and was caught on video.

Police said there were two groups of people gathered at the location due to an ongoing argument. The dispute escalated into a fight.

“Our suspect took off at a high rate of speed, but did not leave the location,” White said. “She decided to circle the location, driving over the grass and, ultimately, striking the victim.”

Police said Watson-Vance was an onlooker and not necessarily directly involved in the fight.

“It appears that the victim was a bystander, but she was clearly in the path of the vehicle, and there was no attempt by this person of interest to avoid her,” White said. “There was no attempt. It was direct.”

Watson-Vance was pronounced dead Monday morning. White said there was a young child that was nearly struck by the suspect.

Tiffany Watson-Vance (WDIV)

On Tuesday (March 22, 2022), police said a person of interest in the case turned herself in to police. She was questioned and released.

The suspect is accused of putting children involved in the dispute into her car and then circling back around to strike and kill Watson-Vance.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver or gray Nissan Murano with Minnesota plate No. FBY 246. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

