Mother dies after being run down by driver on Detroit's east side

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a mother of six was reportedly intentionally hit with a vehicle during an altercation in Detroit, officials announced Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, Detroit police say that a woman was “viciously attacked” by a driver who apparently intentionally ran over the woman amid an ongoing altercation on Manning Street, near 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street.

Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

There were no immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

Doctors made a stunning discovery when a young father suffering digestive troubles came in for treatment.

Dan Gut said he tried to ignore his uncomfortable symptoms. He didn’t realize how serious they could be, and now he’s sharing his story to encourage others to seek help sooner.

Police say a woman, 63, and a man, 57, were shot to death Friday night by an angry ex-boyfriend of one of the 63-year-old woman’s daughters.

Of the woman’s two daughters, one of them has an ex-boyfriend who came to their home Friday night, likely in search of the daughter. But he ultimately shot and killed her mother and her uncle, instead, officials said.

