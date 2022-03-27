Morning 4: Double Detroit shooting kills 1; Russia could try to split Ukraine in half

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to a shooting Saturday in the area of 8 Mile Road near Lahser Road.

See the report here.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief says that Russia could try to break Ukraine in two.

Kyrylo Budanov said in remarks released by the Defense Ministry on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has realized “he can’t swallow the entire country” and would likely try to split the country under “the Korean scenario.”

Read more here.

Two firefighters were injured Saturday morning while responding to a fire at a Detroit home.

Ad

Two women live at the home on Briarcliff Road where the fire started, but they were out of town when it happened -- and were actually on their way home.

See the story here.

President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million and cut projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, according to a fact sheets released Saturday by the White House budget office.

Learn more here.