Metro Detroit weather: Arctic chill with some snow, then some sun

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any colder, it does.

Today’s temperatures will be nearly, or in some places over, 20 degrees below average. We will have leftover snowflakes this morning, then sunshine in the afternoon. Today becomes frigid again. Monday will still be colder than average. Warmer temperatures arrive later this week, and just in time amid more precipitation. Some of it will be wintry.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

Sunday morning will be cloudy as any leftover snowflakes from last night leave. Temperatures will crater to the middle and upper teens to near 20°F. It remains brisk, and a Northwesterly wind will push wind chills into the single digits this morning. Remember to dress warmly.

Sunday afternoon will go from mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Some places will have mostly sunny skies, especially south of I-94. Arctic air remains in place, so temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to about near 30 degrees.

Sunday evening will be fair and very cold. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

Today’s sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Sunday night becomes frigid under fair skies. Overnight lows be in the lower middle teens. Wind chills will approach the single digits once again.

Chilly Monday

Many students will be on spring break and will not have to endure a super cold morning at the bus stop. Anyone working or going to work outdoors will need to bundle up again.

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Rainy, snowy week ahead

Tuesday goes from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will not be as cold. Afternoon temperatures will reach 40°F.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, more precipitation is on the way. Freezing rain will mix with rain and even some light snow before daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday starts with temperatures around freezing and slippery conditions with a mixture of ice and snow. By midday, much of it will be melting because temperatures skyrocket. Daytime temps will reach the middle and upper 50s with rain showers.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, rainy and mild. High temperatures reach 60°F.

The area of low pressure giving us a mixed bag of snow ice and wetness will be leaving Friday. It ends with rain and a parting shot at some snow before the day is over. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Saturday become sunnier. Temperatures try to get closer to average for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50°F.

