8-year-old girl dies days after being badly burned in Warren apartment fire, family says

An 8-year-old injured in a fire that ripped through Warren Manor Apartments has died from her injuries, according to her family. Officials believe the fire started in one of the lower units and spread to the roof around 4 a.m. on March 28. Laurii’ell Brown, 8, was badly burned on her arms and face. She was hospitalized.

WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old injured in a fire that ripped through Warren Manor Apartments has died from her injuries, according to her family.

Officials believe the fire started in one of the lower units and spread to the roof around 4 a.m. on March 28. Laurii’ell Brown, 8, was badly burned on her arms and face. She was hospitalized.

Read: Father says 8-year-old daughter was badly burned in Warren apartment fire: ‘She’s very strong’

Laurii’ell Brown’s grandmother, Ingrid Poole-Curtis, said it was all in divine order.

“It’s God’s will,” Poole-Curtis said. “She’s not in pain anymore. She’s not struggling anymore.”

Poole-Curtis has still been trying to take it all in, remembering the bright little girl who loved all her teachers.

Ad

“We’ve never been through anything this horrific before,” Poole-Curtis said.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire. Poole-Curtis wants answers.

“I want that whole place investigated,” Poole-Curtis said. “This is not the first fire.”

This is not the first fire at this apartment complex. There was another fire in May 2021.

“If they would have took care of business with that fire, then I’m sure my granddaughter’s fire wouldn’t have happened,” Poole-Curtis said.

Poole-Curtis says it’s no longer just about her granddaughter, but making sure that other kids are safe at home.

“It has to be safe,” Poole-Curtis said. “Fires just don’t happen.”

If you’d like to donate to a GoFundMe started for the family, click here.

Ad

Original report: Child hurt, 8 units destroyed in Warren apartment fire