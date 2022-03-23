Father says 8-year-old daughter was badly burned in Warren apartment fire: ‘She’s very strong’

An 8-year-old girl was injured in an overnight fire at a Warren apartment.

WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized after a fire ripped through Warren Manor Apartments Wednesday morning.

Officials believe the fire started in one of the lower units and spread to the roof around 4 a.m. Eight units were destroyed by the fire and several others were damaged because of water and smoke.

The father of Laurii’ell Brown, 8, was in the same room as his children when the fire started.

“I just woke up to smoke and fire and smelling smoke and the first thing I thought about was my kids,” LaDarrell Brown said. “I get to yelling and screaming for their name and that’s the scariest part for a parent when you can’t see your kids and you don’t hear them.”

Laurii’ell Brown was badly burned on her arms and face.

“Both her arms are blistered from the burns and her face. We’re just grateful that they’re here,” her grandmother, Ingrid Poole-Curtis, said.

Laurii’ell Brown is being treated at Children’s Hospital.

“My baby hurt right now, but she’s gonna be better. She’s sedated right now because she had breathed in too much smoke. She’s bandaged up all around her face and her arm. She’s gonna be ok. She’s gonna pull through. She’s very strong,” LaDarrell Brown said.

Ingrid Poole-Curtis said the smoke was very thick.

“The smoke was so thick, it was down here. When I got out the car, I couldn’t breathe,” Ingrid Poole-Curtis said.

This is not the first fire at this complex. Another fire happened in May of 2021. Ingrid Poole-Curtis does not plan on letting her family move back into the complex.

“This is a terrible place. I’m sorry I never liked my family being here. I wouldn’t let my family come back here if it was for free,” Ingrid Poole-Curtis said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.