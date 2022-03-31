Michigan State Police trooper suspended for hitting handcuffed drunken driving suspect in face

SAGINAW, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper has been suspended after he struck a handcuffed drunken driving suspect in the face, officials said.

Videos of the March 28 traffic stop in Saginaw have been circulating on social media. Police said the traffic stop was sparked by a suspected operating while under the influence offense.

Department policy forbids unreasonable or excessive use of force. The four-year trooper was suspended Wednesday afternoon while the investigation is ongoing.

“Our enforcement members respond professionally to a wide variety of scenarios throughout the state of Michigan every day,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of MSP. “The misconduct in this incident is not indicative of the standard of service set by this trooper’s peers, and as a result, will not be tolerated.”

Ad

All allegations of wrongdoing will be fully investigated, state police said.