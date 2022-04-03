Detroit mayor says he contracted COVID, has mild symptoms

DETROIT – The mayor of Detroit reports that he has contracted COVID-19 after avoiding the virus that repeatedly hit the city in significant surges over the last two years.

Mayor Mike Duggan wrote on Facebook Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 one day after waking up with a cough. Duggan says he is experiencing mild symptoms so far, “like an average cold,” and applauded the booster vaccine he received for that outcome.

The mayor’s new wife, Sonia Hassan, has reportedly tested negative for the virus.

After two years, Covid finally caught up with me. Saturday morning I woke up with a cough so I took a home Covid test.... Posted by Mayor Mike Duggan on Sunday, April 3, 2022

The city of Detroit -- along with the rest of Michigan and the U.S. -- has seen a steep decline in coronavirus spread and hospitalizations within the last several weeks after experiencing a record-setting monthslong surge of infections and hospitalizations.

Ad

Related: