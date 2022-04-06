Detroit police release identity of man accused of fatally shooting security guard at wellness center

Police are looking for Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, 21, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a wellness center in Detroit on March 30. Mug provided by Detroit police.

DETROIT – Police have released the identity of a man who is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a Detroit wellness center last month.

Detroit police on Wednesday circulated a photo of Demetres Nathanial Johnson, 21, who is wanted in connection with a double shooting at Team Wellness Center on Mack Avenue in Detroit. One man was killed in the March 30 shooting, and another was injured but expected to survive.

You can see a photo of Johnson above.

Police say that at about 1:04 p.m., on March 30, Johnson was asked to leave the clinic and later returned with a gun, firing shots at two security guards. One guard, Diante Davis, did not survive the shooting.

“He had his hands kind of in his coat pocket,” said Detroit Police Captain Conway Petty. “They asked him to open his pockets up and then he drew a gun and fired shots.”

After the shooting, another worker at the wellness center reportedly attempted to chase down the gunman, but he got away. Police did not initially release a photo of the shooting suspect, though Johnson was said to be known to the people who work at the facility, but wasn’t receiving services there.

Anyone who has information about Johnson or the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Security officer Davis leaves behind a family, including a pregnant wife.

