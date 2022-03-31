Father killed while working security at a wellness center in Detroit

The search for a killer is in effect Wednesday (March 30) night after a father is killed while working security at a wellness center in Detroit. Diante Davis was a devoted father with a baby on the way. He loved his family and his job protecting vulnerable people. His friends and family are devastated by this loss.

“This is senseless words can’t explain how I feel,” said friend Andre Davis.

Although they resemble the same last name, Diante Davis and Andre Davis weren’t related by blood, but Andre Davis says Diante Davis was like a brother to him.

Diante Davis worked as a security guard at the Team Wellness Center on Detroit’s east side on Mount Elliot.

It’s what he was doing Wednesday (March 30) afternoon when something went horribly wrong.

“I heard a lot of gunshots and seen a lot of people running,” said resident Jawan Smith.

According to police, a man who did not live at the center was asked to leave. The same man then returned later with a gun.

“He had his hands kind of in his coat pocket,” said Detroit Police Captain Conway Petty. “They asked him to open his pockets up and then he drew a gun and fired shots.”

Diante Davis and another security guard were shot. Diante Davis did not survive.

“That’s our job,” said Andre Davis. “That’s what we’re here for to protect the people that’s handicapped and mentally ill. And at duty, he loses his life on duty trying to protect people here.”

After the shooting, another worker at the center tried to chase down the gunman, but he got away.

Pamela Osborne checked in with the police, and at this time, they are not releasing a name or a picture of the suspect.

Local 4 News is told that the second security guard is expected to survive.