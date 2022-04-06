Man escapes after robbing bank on Telegraph Road in Flat Rock, police say

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A man used a note to rob a bank on Telegraph Road in Flat Rock and then disappeared while heading toward an alley, police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday (April 5) at the First Merchants Bank on Telegraph Road near Moses Street, according to authorities.

Flat Rock police received a call that a man had walked into the bank and used a note to perform a robbery. He implied he had a gun, but no weapon was actually seen, they said.

The man fled south toward an alley just east of Telegraph Road, and that’s where he was last seen, officials said.

Police don’t know if he used a vehicle. They checked the area with a K-9 unit and a drone, but the man was not located.

Officers from Flat Rock, Rockwood and Brownstown Township were all at the scene within one minute of the initial 911 call, according to authorities.

The man was about 20 years old and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white hat, black mask, blue coat, red hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Flat Rock schools in the area were placed on a temporary lockdown, which was later lifted, police said.

Residents who have doorbell or external cameras in the area of Church Street, Moses Street, Ypsilanti Street or Seneca Avenue in Flat Rock are asked to check footage for the man.

Anyone with information should call Flat Rock police at 734-782-2496, extension 2302 or extension 2306.