Video: Man walks up to car in Detroit parking lot, sets it on fire within seconds

Detroit police searching for man in video

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit police are searching for a man who set a car on fire on March 6, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A man was caught on video walking up to a car in a Detroit parking lot and igniting it within seconds.

Detroit police said the incident happened at 4:07 a.m. March 6 in the 3300 block of Lawton Street.

The man walked up to a black 2008 Dodge Caliber, lit it on fire and then fled on foot, officials said. He might have suffered burns on his arms and face, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

You can see video of the incident below.

