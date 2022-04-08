Sheriff: Man attacked Oakland County deputies who were blocking traffic for downed power line

Officials said two Oakland County sheriff's deputies have been hospitalized after an attack.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s officials said he attacked two Oakland County sheriff’s deputies.

Forrest Michael Perez is accused of attacking two deputies and sending them to a hospital just after midnight on Wednesday (April 6) morning.

Deputies were blocking the intersection of Cass Avenue and Chavez Avenue in Pontiac because of a downed power line.

“This person approached the deputy and started demanding a ride,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Bouchard said Perez then asked a deputy for a cell phone to call police.

“He kept getting more escalated and animated and then he started threatening to kill them,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard said Perez escalated and attacked the deputy. He said Perez tried to strike the deputy and punch them.

“The person slammed the car door into the deputy as the deputy was trying to get out of the car and then began to knee-strike and punch the deputy,” Bouchard said.

A second deputy jumped out of their squad car to help. Both deputies had to be hospitalized. One had a concussion and the other had a foot injury.

Perez is facing assault, resisting arrest and obstructing charges.

