Windsor police say 1 person shot 5 men amid fight outside bowling alley

WINDSOR, ONT – Police are looking for a person that is accused of shooting and injuring five men early Saturday morning during a fight outside of a Windsor bowling alley.

According to Windsor police, at about 1 a.m. on April 9, a group of about 20-25 people were fighting outside of a bowling alley on Tecumseh Road just east of Parent Avenue. Officials say that five men were shot during the altercation, and one of them was a bystander who was not involved in the disagreement.

The five men were taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries, police said. It is believed that one shooter fired the shots, injuring the men. Police also believe this was a “targeted incident” in connection with a fight that occurred inside of the bowling alley earlier that night.

Windsor police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage that could help in the investigation to come forward. A video of the suspected shooter’s vehicle was released and can be found right here. Police say the suspected shooter fled the scene after the shooting, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.

