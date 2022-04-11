67º

Detroit police search for armed robber who stole package from delivery person

39-year-old delivery person robbed, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A person linked to a March 24, 2022, armed robbery in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for an armed robber who stole a package from a delivery person last month.

Officials said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. March 24 in the 20100 block of Freeland Street on the city’s west side.

A 39-year-old man was delivering a package when someone approached him on foot and demanded the package, according to authorities. The robber pulled out a weapon, took the package and drove off in a blue sedan, police said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

