Detroit police search for armed robber who stole package from delivery person

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for an armed robber who stole a package from a delivery person last month.

Officials said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. March 24 in the 20100 block of Freeland Street on the city’s west side.

A 39-year-old man was delivering a package when someone approached him on foot and demanded the package, according to authorities. The robber pulled out a weapon, took the package and drove off in a blue sedan, police said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.