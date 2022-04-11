MDOT working with new technology to alert drivers when they’re nearing active construction zone

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with experts to look for new solutions to make sure drivers slow down in construction zones and keep workers safe. A Work Zone Awareness Week event was held at C.A. Hull construction in Commerce Township. In June of 2018, C.A. Hull construction worker David Snell was stuck and killed on I-75 in Detroit by a driver named Samiya Speed.

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with experts to look for new solutions to make sure drivers slow down in construction zones and keep workers safe.

A Work Zone Awareness Week event was held at C.A. Hull construction in Commerce Township. In June of 2018, C.A. Hull construction worker David Snell was struck and killed on I-75 in Detroit by a driver named Samiya Speed.

Speed was convicted of being drunk when she drove into the construction zone and struck Snell. Speed could be released from prison in two months.

Ad

“These are people who went to work, got up in the morning, packed their lunch, went to work, and didn’t come home at night,” Whitmer said.

On Monday, Whitmer shared a message to drivers -- asking them to slow down and keep construction crews safe. Workers also spoke out.

“We all have something to go home for,” road worker Tiffany Ribble said. “So it’s important that we pay attention when we’re on the road.”

MDOT is working to get the attention of drivers by sending messages about an upcoming work crew right into their cars. The technology will send signals to vehicles or phones if the driver is nearing an active construction zone.

Read: MDOT urges drivers to pay attention during Work Zone Awareness week