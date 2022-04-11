Refunds issued after Help Me Hank investigates closure of Luxury Med Spa in Farmington Hills

A popular medical and day spa in Farmington Hills closed without warning -- leaving some people out a lot of money.

Help Me Hank investigated when the Luxury Med Spa on Orchard Lake Road north of 13 Mile Road closed abruptly. Customers are finally getting their money back.

Some customers were owed hundreds and many have received their money back.

Angela Peoples received around $500 back after Help Me Hank tracked down the owner of the spa. Reach out to Local 4 if you are owed money that you haven’t received.

Have a news tip? To reach Help Me Hank, call 313-634-WDIV (313-634-9348) or email at helpmehank@wdiv.com.

