Detroit police want help finding a missing 73-year-old man with dementia

Ronald Gray missing since April 12

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ronald Gray (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 73-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday (April 12).

Ronald Gray left his home in the 8600 block of Minock Street around 8 a.m. and has not been seen since. His nephew said Gray has dementia.

Ronald GrayDetails
Age73
Height5′7′'
Weight160 lbs
HairBald
EyesBrown
ClothesBlue jacket, gray shoes

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

