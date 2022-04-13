Detroit police want help finding a missing 73-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 73-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday (April 12).
Ronald Gray left his home in the 8600 block of Minock Street around 8 a.m. and has not been seen since. His nephew said Gray has dementia.
|Ronald Gray
|Details
|Age
|73
|Height
|5′7′'
|Weight
|160 lbs
|Hair
|Bald
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|Blue jacket, gray shoes
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
