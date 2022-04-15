21-year-old hit by minivan, killed while riding bicycle across road in Detroit, police say

A minivan linked to an April 14, 2022, hit-and-run crash in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 21-year-old was struck by a minivan and killed while riding his bicycle across a road in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday (April 14) on Gilchrist Street at West McNichols Road on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Officials said the man was riding his bicycle on Gilchrist Street and crossing West McNichols Road when he was struck by a dark-colored minivan.

The minivan continued east on McNichols Road without stopping and turned north on Rutherford Street, according to police.

The 21-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The minivan had gray or tan lower panels and should have significant damage to the hood and driver’s side headlight from the crash, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the minivan or has information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.