Metro Detroit pastors fill local families’ gas tanks for free amid Easter weekend

Pastors volunteered at a Shell gas station off of Joy Road and Southfield Freeway

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Metro Detroit pastors come together on the Easter holiday weekend to help ease some of the pain at the pump for drivers.

DETROIT – Families across Metro Detroit have felt pain at the pump, yet a gas station in Detroit was bumper to bumper Saturday morning.

Several Detroit and Inkster pastors volunteered their time and were helping people pay for gas in honor of Easter weekend.

“Everybody knows gas prices are outrageous, so because of the crisis, we decided as Christians we wanted to respond Christianly,” said Pastor Clifford Clark from Redeeming Love Church.

Area churches have raised $6,000, giving every driver 10 gallons of gas.

“It’s not just giving gas. It’s more than that because we’ve been called to reach out to the world,” said Sherline Smith, a church volunteer.

Worries about the economy including the cost of groceries and gas have so many grateful for some help this holiday weekend.

“For us, it’s the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ in this community to let them know we see and hear you and want to respond to it,” said Clark.

