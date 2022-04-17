Easter Sunday services bring hope as conflict continues around the world

Those celebrating in churches worldwide and praying together this weekend have new meanings after the pandemic forced the faithful apart.

DETROIT – Easter is one of the most important celebrations on the Christian calendar, and with so much going on in the world right now, many say they are reflecting during Sunday’s church services.

Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greektown was filled with the faithful on Easter Sunday this year.

“Just seeing what’s going in the world, this day brings hope for me and for everyone around the world,” said Seranie Wong, who attended church for Easter on Sunday morning.

Christians around the world celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday.

“The people are suffering. I was praying for those in Ukraine, but that’s not the only war,” said Father Cy Whitaker of Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church. “There’s war in Yemen, and we need to pray for all of them.”

Pope Francis was live Sunday in St. Peters Square in Vatican City, addressing the conflicts happening around the globe. The Pope and thousands of others came together and celebrated the day as they prayed for Ukrainians and those who have died in war.

“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged,” Francis said, speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Square during his Easter plea. “Let us all commit ourselves to imploring peace, from our balconies and in our streets. May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace.”

Church attendee Claire Conway expressed that Easter is extra special to her after this past year and a half. She said it’s essential to have this time to celebrate with and value the church community.

