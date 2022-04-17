Police: Alleged drunk driver goes airborne after leaving I-96 in Wixom

WIXOM, Mich. – Michigan State Police reported that a vehicle rollover happened Saturday evening on eastbound I-96 in Wixom.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the crash after being contacted at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. MSP tweeted that the driver of the vehicle, a Ford Edge, is suspected of driving under the influence during the time of the crash.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and went airborne after driving over a hill, and then rolled before coming to a stop, officials said.

Police tweeted that both occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with potentially critical injuries, but they are both expected to survive.

Update:

This crash is still being investigated.

