41º

Local News

Police: Alleged drunk driver goes airborne after leaving I-96 in Wixom

2 passengers in critical condition following rollover crash

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wixom, Detroit, Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police, MSP, Oakland County Sheriff Office, State Troopers, Rollover, I-96, Car Crash
Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

WIXOM, Mich.Michigan State Police reported that a vehicle rollover happened Saturday evening on eastbound I-96 in Wixom.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the crash after being contacted at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. MSP tweeted that the driver of the vehicle, a Ford Edge, is suspected of driving under the influence during the time of the crash.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and went airborne after driving over a hill, and then rolled before coming to a stop, officials said.

Police tweeted that both occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with potentially critical injuries, but they are both expected to survive.

This crash is still being investigated.

Related news: Passenger killed in crash after driver fled from police in Flint

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter