Driver killed when car leaves roadway, crosses embankment, crashes in Bloomfield Township

Man dies after car crashes into parked vehicle, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was killed Monday when his car left the roadway, crossed an embankment and crashed into a parked vehicle in Bloomfield Township, police said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday (April 18) in the area of Telegraph and Maple roads, according to authorities.

Officials said a driver had been heading south on Telegraph Road when he lost control south of Maple Road. The car veered to the right, left the roadway and crossed over the embankment between Telegraph Road and the Bloomfield Plaza parking lot, according to police.

The car struck a parked car in the lot before coming to rest, officials said.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Police said the occupant of the parked car was not injured.

Officials don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

