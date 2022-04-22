Detroit man set to walk free from prison until officer brought exoneration hearing to halt

Family who traveled to Southeast Michigan to celebrate the release of a man imprisoned for someone else’s crimes said they were shocked and saddened to find the hearing was delayed. The case dates back to 2006, when someone sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and attempted to assault a 15-year-old girl near a liquor store on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit. Both girls picked Terance Calhoun out of separate lineups. In 2007, Calhoun pleaded no contest to charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. A no-contest plea is a plea by which a defendant accepts conviction, but does not plead or admit guilt.

DETROIT – Family who traveled to Southeast Michigan to celebrate the release of a man imprisoned for someone else’s crimes said they were shocked and saddened to find the hearing was delayed.

The case dates back to 2006, when someone sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and attempted to assault a 15-year-old girl near a liquor store on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit. Both girls picked Terance Calhoun out of separate lineups.

In 2007, Calhoun pleaded no contest to charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. A no-contest plea is a plea by which a defendant accepts conviction, but does not plead or admit guilt.

Calhoun was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. Recently, DNA evidence has indicated the crimes were committed by another man. That man is facing charges.

Friday (April 22) was supposed to be the day Calhoun and his family celebrated his release from prison in Whitmore Lake. So, why didn’t it happen?

The hearing to formally exonerate Calhoun was upended by a Detroit police officer who showed up and asked the judge to look at evidence before dismissing the case.

The judge, Kelly Ramsey, said she knows the officer. They worked on the Innocence Lost Task Force together for years. She said the officer tried giving her a binder before being told to leave.

“We value our strong and collaborative relationship with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The events that unfolded in court today in the People v. Terance Calhoun matter were outside of the Detroit Police Department policy and are not how the administration expects our investigators to act. The officer did not adhere to our policy or procedures to prevent such a situation. We have been in communication with the Prosecutor’s Office and are working to rectify the situation.” Detroit Police Department

The case has been adjourned until next week.

